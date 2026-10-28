All India Bar Examination 22 Correction Window 2026 Opens Tomorrow: Check Editable Fields

AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on October 29, 2026. The facility will be available after the payment window closes on October 28, 2026. Candidates who have successfully completed the application fee payment can use this opportunity to review their application details and make corrections to the permitted fields. However, certain details, including caste category, examination city preferences, registered email ID and registered mobile number, will remain non-editable during the correction period. Candidates are advised to check their application forms carefully and make the required changes within the specified period.

AIBE 22 Application Correction Window 2026: Important Details

The AIBE XXII application correction facility will allow eligible candidates to make changes to the editable fields in their submitted application forms. Candidates must ensure that they have completed the payment process to access the correction window. Check important dates for AIBE 22 application correction important dates:

Payment window closing date: October 28, 2026

October 28, 2026 Application correction window opening date: October 29, 2026

October 29, 2026 Eligibility: Candidates who have successfully completed the payment process

Candidates who have successfully completed the payment process Purpose: To review application details and correct permitted fields

Candidates should carefully check all the information entered in their application forms before making the necessary changes. They should also ensure that the corrections are completed within the stipulated period.

AIBE XXII Application Form 2026: Which Details Cannot Be Edited?

While candidates will be able to correct certain details in their AIBE 22 application forms, the examination authority has specified four fields that will remain locked during the correction period. The following details cannot be changed:

Caste Category: Candidates will not be able to modify their selected category.

Candidates will not be able to modify their selected category. Examination City Preferences: The examination cities selected in the application form cannot be changed.

The examination cities selected in the application form cannot be changed. Registered Email ID: The email address used during registration will remain unchanged.

The email address used during registration will remain unchanged. Registered Mobile Number: Candidates cannot modify their registered mobile number.

Candidates should review the remaining editable fields carefully and make any necessary corrections during the available period. Since the four fields mentioned above cannot be modified, applicants should ensure that they understand these restrictions before accessing the correction facility.