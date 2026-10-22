AIBE 22 Exam On November 29; Check Registration Deadline And Key Dates

The registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 will close on October 27, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must submit their application forms through the official website of the Bar Council of India (BCI), allindiabarexamination.com, before the deadline.

Candidates can pay the application fee until October 28, while the application correction window will close on October 30. They should keep these dates in mind to complete the process on time.

The AIBE 22 exam will be held on November 29, 2026. The admit card is scheduled to be released on November 14.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should note the following dates for the examination:

Last date to apply: October 27, 2026

October 27, 2026 Last date for fee payment: October 28, 2026

October 28, 2026 Correction window closes: October 30, 2026

October 30, 2026 Admit card release: November 14, 2026

November 14, 2026 Exam date: November 29, 2026

How To Apply For AIBE 22 Registration 2026

Candidates who have not yet applied can follow these steps to complete their registration:

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com .

. Click on the AIBE 22 registration link.

Register using the required details, including your mobile number and email address.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with your personal, educational and enrolment details.

Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.

Pay the application fee through the available payment options.

Check the details entered in the form and submit it.

Download the confirmation page and save the payment receipt.

Candidates should check their details carefully before submitting the application.

AIBE 22 Exam Pattern 2026

The All India Bar Examination tests candidates' knowledge of different areas of law through multiple-choice questions. The AIBE 22 exam is listed as having 100 questions covering 19 subjects.

The syllabus includes constitutional law, criminal law, civil procedure, family law, administrative law, company law and other legal subjects.

Candidates should check the official AIBE 22 syllabus for the complete subject list, question distribution, marking scheme and examination guidelines.

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026

The AIBE 22 admit card is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2026. Candidates who complete the registration process will be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check their name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and other instructions. They should also carry a printed copy of the admit card and the required identification documents on exam day.

Candidates are advised to visit the official BCI website regularly for the latest updates on registration and the examination.