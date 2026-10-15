Bar Council Of India Releases AIBE 22 Syllabus, Check Subject-Wise Weightage

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the syllabus for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22. The examination covers 19 subjects, with a total of 100 questions. Candidates preparing for the examination can check the subject-wise question distribution to plan their studies and focus on important topics.

AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Question Distribution

The syllabus includes constitutional law, criminal law, civil procedure, family law, professional ethics and other subjects. The number of questions varies across subjects.

The Constitutional Law, Criminal Procedure and Code of Civil Procedure sections carry 10 questions each.

The Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, Family Law, and Contract Law and related laws carry eight questions each.

The Law of Tort section, which includes the Motor Vehicles Act and Consumer Protection Law, has five questions.

Alternative Dispute Resolution, Public Interest Litigation, Professional Ethics, Labour and Industrial Law, and Taxation Law carry four questions each. Administrative Law accounts for three questions.

Company Law, Environmental Law, Cyber Law, Land Acquisition Act and Intellectual Property Laws carry two questions each.

Candidates should revise all 19 subjects and use the question distribution to organise their preparation.

AIBE 22 Exam Date And Important Dates

The AIBE 22 examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026. Candidates should check the official website for the latest application deadlines and examination-related announcements.

What Is AIBE?

The All India Bar Examination is conducted by the Bar Council of India for law graduates seeking to practise law in India. Candidates who qualify are awarded a Certificate of Practice, subject to the applicable rules.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification and syllabus before beginning their final revision.