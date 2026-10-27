AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Last Date To Apply Today, Check Fees, Eligibility Details

AIBE XXII: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is closing the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) registration process today, October 27, 2026. Applicants who still haven't applied for the exam, this is their last chance to fill out the form and be eligible to appear for the examination. Candidates can visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com and register for the exam.

For successful registration, candidates must pay the application fee, the payment facility will remain active on the portal till October 28, 2026. Once the registration process is over, the exam-conducting body will open the application correction window, which provides candidates with the opportunity to modify their particulars in form. The last date to submit the correction is October 30, 2026.

The AIBE XXII exam 2026 is set to be conducted on November 29, 2026. The admit card for the same will be released on November 14, 2026.

In order to be eligible for the examination, applicants need to hold a three-year or five year law degree that is recognized by the Bar Council of India. Additionally, candidates are required to be enrolled with their respective State Bar Councils. There is no upper age limit to appear for the AIBE 2026.

AIBE 22 Registration Fee

The General and OBC category candidates are required to pay Rs 3,500 as the application fee and candidates belonging to the SC and ST category need to pay Rs 2,500 to register for the exam.

AIBE XXII Application Form 2026: Checklist of Documents

Applicants must keep the following documents handy with them while filling out the form:

Scanned photograph

Category certificate

Scanned signature

Enrollment certificate

Disability certificate

Applicants are advised to complete the application process before the deadline, as once the registration window closes, no forms will be accepted after that.