All India Bar Examination 2026: Check Last Date To Apply, Eligibility, Documents Required

AIBE XXII: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII registration process 2026 is underway, candidates who haven't applied yet must complete their application process before the given deadline by visiting the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to apply for the exam is October 24, 2026.

Once the AIBE 22 registration process 2026 is over, BCI will provide an opportunity to the registered candidates with an option to edit their particulars in their application form till October 30, 2026.

The exam-conducting body mandates AIBE candidates to be law graduates from BCI-recognized institutions, and their 3-year or 5-year law degree needs to be approved by the Bar Council of India. Further, students need to be registered as an advocate with a State Bar Council to be eligible to appear for the AIBE examination.

There is no minimum percentage that students are required to secure in their law school examinations to be eligible to appear for the AIBE exam. However, candidates need to have scored the minimum passing marks and fulfilled any other university-specific minimum requirements for graduation.

AIBE XXII Registration 2026: Documents Required

Applicants are required to keep the following documents with them while filling out the application form:

Advocate ID card

Enrollment certificate

Scanned photograph

Category certificate

Disability certificate

Scanned signature

AIBE 22 Application Fee

Candidates can check the category-wise required application fees below:

-Applicants belonging to the General and OBC category are required to pay Rs 3,500

-Candidates belonging to the SC and ST category need to pay Rs 2,500 as the application fees.

The AIBE XXII exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026 and the admit card for the same will go live on the official portal on November 14, 2026.