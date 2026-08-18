AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Know Exam Date And Steps To Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will begin the AIBE 22 registration 2026 process tomorrow, August 19. Law graduates and final-year law students without backlogs can apply through the official website. The last date to fill the application form is October 27, 2026. Candidates should complete the application and keep all required documents ready. The AIBE 22 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. This eligibility test is an important exam to practice law in Indian courts.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for AIBE 22 below:

AIBE 22 Registration Begins: August 19, 2026

Registration Last Date: October 27, 2026

Fee Payment Last Date: October 28, 2026

Application Correction: October 28 to 30, 2026

Final Fee Payment Deadline: October 30, 2026

AIBE 22 Admit Card: November 14, 2026

AIBE 22 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

AIBE 22 Application Form 2026: Steps To Apply

The AIBE 22 application form 2026 will be available online. Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 22 registration link.

Enter details such as name, mobile number, enrollment state and enrollment number.

Fill in the required personal and academic information.

Submit the registration form.

Note the registration ID and password received on the registered email ID and mobile number.

Log in again and pay the application fee.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required For AIBE 22 Registration

The following are the important documents to keep ready:

Matriculation certificate

Intermediate or diploma certificate

3-year or 5-year LLB certificate

Passport-size photograph

Signature

Enrollment certificate and Advocate ID card, if issued

Candidates claiming benefits under a reserved category or disability quota should also keep the relevant certificates.

The application fee is Rs 3,560 for General/OBC candidates and Rs 2,560 for SC/ST candidates. Candidates with 50% disability have to pay Rs 2,500. The fee includes Rs 60 as bank charges.