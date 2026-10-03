How Aradhana Misra Won Ajay Rai-Rajendra Pal Clash And Rose In UP Congress

The Congress has replaced Ajay Rai with Aradhana Misra as its Uttar Pradesh state president in a major organisational shake-up ahead of the state elections.

Aradhana Misra is the daughter of Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. But she is not defined solely by her father's political identity. Mishra has served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh and as the Congress legislature party leader in the state Assembly.

She has now been handed the crucial responsibility of leading the party as state president.

There had been considerable speculation within Congress circles about Aradhana Misra's name. It was widely seen as a question of when, rather than if, she would get the post. That appointment has now finally materialised.

With elections just around the corner, the Congress has changed its state presidents in two poll-bound states-Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The previous state presidents had appointed district-level chiefs according to their own preferences. The newly appointed presidents, however, will now focus their energies on rebuilding and running the organisation in their own way.

Read | 'Will Strengthen Alliance With Samajwadi Party': New UP Congress Chief Aradhana Misra

In Uttar Pradesh, Aradhana Misra will have the constant support of her father, Pramod Tiwari, who has a long-standing presence in the state's politics. Tiwari has served as an MLA nine times-a rare feat achieved by very few leaders. Notably, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also been elected to Parliament nine times, and both leaders currently serve in the Rajya Sabha. Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, while Tiwari is the Deputy Leader.

However, only time will tell what the Congress hopes to achieve by replacing Ajay Rai-a Bhumihar leader-with Aradhana Misra, a Brahmin. Political observers point out that Rai put up a strong fight when the Congress fielded him against the Prime Minister in Varanasi. He had also recently filed a defamation suit against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. His track record as a street-fighter for the Congress therefore raises questions about the rationale behind his removal.

Observers suggest that the move may have stemmed from tensions between the Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Rajendra Pal Gautam, and Ajay Rai. At the same time, such a decision could not have been taken without the consent of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The bigger question, however, is what happens to Ajay Rai next.

If Rai is not given a significant role at the national level and decides to join another party, the Congress could find itself facing a difficult situation.

Journalists covering the Congress had anticipated this development and were already aware of who was likely to become the next state president. The more intriguing question is whether Aradhana Misra's appointment is also linked to her father's strong rapport with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav-a relationship that could potentially help facilitate smoother seat-sharing arrangements between the Congress and the SP.

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Yet, the Congress has simultaneously appointed Saharanpur MP Imran Masood as Working President-a leader known for frequently taking positions against the SP. In effect, the party has placed two leaders with contrasting political approaches in key organisational positions: one with established relations with the SP leadership, and another with an appeal among Muslim voters.

Masood has previously been associated with both the BSP and the SP and has consistently spoken against the SP-a political stance that, according to observers, has now been rewarded with an important organisational position.

The Congress clearly believes that these organisational changes in Uttar Pradesh will strengthen its position ahead of the elections. But the reshuffle has also opened up a new set of questions-and made the political contest in Uttar Pradesh even more intriguing.