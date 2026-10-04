Truth Is Our Greatest Weapon': Rahul Gandhi Launches Satyagraha' Digital Platform

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that truth is being suppressed and that it was his responsibility to ensure this did not happen, as he launched the 'Satyagraha' digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests unfolding across the country.

He urged people to register their protests against the government on the 'Satyagraha' platform, which he launched a day after the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to ensure help for people wherever truth was being crushed.

"Across the country, people are fighting for their rights and too often, fighting alone. Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits, women -- every struggle has its own story. But a lone voice is often easier to silence.

"Satyagraha is an initiative to bring these voices together on one map," he said in a post on X.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress MP said, "Bapu taught us that truth is our greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with the truth. If you too are fighting against any injustice, share your story. It will take just two minutes."

Gandhi said their protest will find a place on the Satyagraha map, adding, "You will see who else, like you, is fighting their own battle."

"And I will do whatever I can in Parliament, on the streets, through letters, wherever I am needed -- to stand with you. As the leader of the opposition, that is my responsibility. Tell me the story of your Satyagraha...," he said.

In a video posted along with it, the Raebareli MP said, "As you all know, truth is being suppressed all across the country, and there are multiple protests happening across the country."

Noting that protests on land, women's rights, Dalit rights, OBC rights, education, and exams are taking place across the country, he said, "We want to help organise these protests, put them together on one map, and work together with you to see if we can help you resolve what you're fighting for. Take a look at the Satyagraha website. Fill out the form. Enrol your movement on the website, and we will try to see how we can support you. We'll be in touch."

"As the leader of the opposition, it's important for me to help people resist where truth is being crushed. The truth is important. It's important at the highest levels, but it's important that we fight for it in every corner of the country," Gandhi said in his video message.

Late evening, he put out another post, saying, "Satyagraha went live 9 hours ago. Since then, more than 10,000 people and groups have come forward. That's how many struggles Indians are already fighting -- quietly, convinced that no one was listening."

He said that, however, the Congress was listening.

"We are listening. Every submission will be read. Already, we see stories in the topics of education, corruption, social justice, farmers, labour, health, women's safety, land and environment," his post read.

Gandhi said his team will go through each grievance, work out how they can help, and reach out where more details are needed.

"Where any genuine struggle needs to be amplified to be resolved, we will do it," he said.

"This is only the beginning. Satyagraha isn't a one-day campaign. It will run for years, and it will stand with every andolan, big or small," Gandhi said, thanking people for their support for the cause.

"Thank you for speaking up and for standing up for the Constitution," he said, urging people to tell their story in case they have not yet.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh underscored that the Satyagraha website aims to bring various resistance under a single platform, as he slammed the police action on Friday against people protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Yesterday, we all witnessed how, on Gandhi Jayanti, the Home Minister's police displayed barbarity against people peacefully protesting on the path shown by Bapu," he said. "This government, formed illegally through stolen votes, continued to detain citizens, students and Congress workers, preventing them from holding peaceful protests, even though it is our constitutional right."

"But no one is intimidated or suppressed by this. The protests continue today as well, and people will keep raising their voices," he added.

Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi aims to unite all those voices, no matter who is resisting or where.

"Our unity is our greatest strength. The Congress Party stands with every citizen or organisation raising their voice against this government," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)