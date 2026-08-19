All India Bar Exam 2026: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply, Important Dates

All India Bar Exam 2026: The Bar Council of India today began accepting applications for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 27 through the official AIBE portal. The last date to pay the application fee is October 28, while candidates can make corrections to their application forms until October 30. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. The admit cards will be available from November 14.

AIBE XXII 2026: Key Dates

Event Date Registration begins August 19 Registration deadline October 27 Application fee deadline October 28 Last date for corrections October 30 Admit card release November 14 AIBE XXII examination November 29 AIBE XXII 2026: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official AIBE website and select the AIBE XXII registration link.

Step 2: Register by providing the required personal details, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 3: Verify the registered email ID and mobile number using the OTPs.

Step 4: Log in using the registration credentials and complete the application form. Enter the required educational details and State Bar Council enrolment information, wherever applicable.

Step 5: Select the examination centre and provide the required communication details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee online, and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and save a copy of the completed application form and fee receipt for future reference.