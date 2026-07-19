All India Bar Examination 22 Exam Date 2026 Out: Registration Begins August 19

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026, bringing relief to thousands of law graduates waiting to begin the certification process. As per the official notification, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII will be conducted on November 29, 2026, while the online registration process will begin on August 19, 2026. Candidates who have enrolled with their respective State Bar Councils can submit their application forms through the official AIBE website.

AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026: Important Schedule

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should carefully check the important dates below:

Registration Begins: August 19, 2026

Last Date to Apply: October 27, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: October 28, 2026

Application Correction Window Closes: October 30, 2026

Admit Card Release: November 14, 2026

AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026: November 29, 2026

Expected Result: January 7-10, 2027

Who Can Apply for AIBE 22 Exam 2026?

Law graduates who are enrolled with any State Bar Council are eligible to register for the AIBE 22 Exam 2026. Candidates must complete the online application process within the prescribed timeline and ensure that all required documents are submitted correctly.

The Certificate of Practice is issued only to candidates who qualify for the examination. Therefore, applicants should regularly check the official website for updates regarding the examination, admit cards, and results.

How to Apply for AIBE 22 Registration 2026?

Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE XXII Registration link.

Register using the required personal and academic details.

Log in with the generated credentials.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the prescribed application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The AIBE is an important qualifying examination for law graduates in India. Those who successfully clear the exam receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP), allowing them to practice law professionally in courts across the country.