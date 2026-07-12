AIBE 21 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Know How To Check And More Updates

The AIBE 21 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 21) are eagerly waiting for the result, which is likely to be declared by July 19, 2026, as per the expected schedule.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their AIBE 21 scorecard from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, by using their login credentials. The result will determine whether candidates have qualified for the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

How to Check AIBE 21 Result 2026?

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 21 Result/Scorecard link available on the homepage.

Enter the Login ID and Password.

Submit the details to access your result.

The AIBE 21 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

AIBE 21 Final Answer Key Out

The AIBE 21 Final Answer Key was released on July 10, 2026. The final answer key allows candidates to compare their responses and estimate their performance before the official result is announced.

To download the final answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal, click on the Final Answer Key link, log in using their credentials, and download the PDF for reference.

AIBE 21 Merit List 2026

Along with the result, candidates can also check whether the AIBE 21 Merit List 2026 or toppers list is released on the official website. If published, the merit list PDF can be downloaded by visiting the AIBE portal and selecting the relevant link.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest announcements regarding the AIBE 21 Result 2026, scorecard, merit list, and other important updates.