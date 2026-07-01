AIBE 21 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Qualifying Marks And How To Download Scorecard

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 Result 2026 between July 15 and July 18, 2026, according to media reports. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards from the official AIBE website using their login details.

However, the Bar Council of India has not yet officially confirmed the final result date. The expected timeline has been shared by the BCI helpdesk. Before the result declaration, the final answer key for AIBE 21 is likely to be released by July 10, 2026.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on June 10, 2026, and candidates were given time to raise objections until June 17, 2026. After reviewing the objections, the final answer key will be published, which will be used for preparing the final results.

How to check AIBE 21 Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official AIBE website.

Click on the AIBE 21 Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login details, including application number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

AIBE 21 qualifying marks

To clear the examination, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks set by the Bar Council of India.

General and OBC category candidates: 45% marks

SC, ST and PwD category candidates: 40% marks

Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice, allowing them to practise law in India.

The AIBE 21 scorecard will mention details such as the candidate's name, roll number, application number, category, marks obtained, qualifying status and Certificate of Practice eligibility.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the final answer key and result announcement. After downloading the scorecard, students should also verify all details and contact BCI in case of any error.