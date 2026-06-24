AIBE 21 Result 2026 Out Soon: Here's How To Download Scorecard

AIBE 21 Result 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the AIBE 21 Result 2026 soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (XXI) are currently awaiting the release of the final answer key, which will form the basis for the result preparation.

The provisional answer key was released earlier this month, and the objection window has already closed. Once the final answer key is published, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by logging in through the official portal. The result will include marks obtained and qualifying status.

How To Download AIBE 21 Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their AIBE 21 scorecards once released:

Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 21 Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Check the scorecard and qualifying status.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026

AIBE 21 examination was conducted on June 7, 2026, and the provisional answer key was released on June 10. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key within the stipulated period. With the objection window now closed, BCI is expected to release the final answer key shortly on the official website.

The final answer key will contain all revisions made after reviewing candidates' objections and will be used for calculating the final scores. Candidates should note that no further objections will be accepted once the final answer key is published.