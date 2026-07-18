AIBE 21 Result 2026 Soon: Expected Release Date, Qualifying Marks, Scorecard Download Details

AIBE 21 Result 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the AIBE 21 Result 2026 soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (XXI) will be able to check their results online using their login credentials. The result will mention the candidate's overall marks and qualifying status.

Those securing the minimum qualifying marks will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP), making them eligible to practise law in India. As per the latest updates, the AIBE 21 result is likely to be declared between July 15 and July 18, 2026.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: How to Check Scorecard?

Candidates can download their AIBE XXI Result 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 21 Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The scorecard will display the candidate's marks, qualifying status, and other important examination details.

AIBE 21 Qualifying Marks 2026 Category-Wise

To qualify for the AIBE XXI examination and receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP), candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the Bar Council of India.

Category Minimum Passing Percentage Qualifying Marks General 45% 43 OBC 45% 38 SC/ST 40% 32

Candidates who meet the required cut-off will be declared qualified and will be eligible to obtain the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is mandatory for practising law in India.