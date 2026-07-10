All India Bar Examination 21 Final Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon; Know How To Download

AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 2026 final answer key soon on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2026 was conducted in offline mode on June 7, 2026, for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

The provisional answer key was released on June 10, while candidates were allowed to raise objections from June 10 to June 17. Candidates who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting the final answer key, which will be prepared after reviewing objections received against the provisional answer key. Once released, aspirants will be able to download the final answer key online and use it to estimate their qualifying status before the declaration of results.

How To Download AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the final answer key:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 2026 Final Answer Key link available on the homepage.

The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Compare your responses with the official answers to estimate your score.

AIBE 2026 Qualifying Marks and Certificate of Practice

AIBE is a qualifying examination for law graduates seeking a Certificate of Practice (CoP). Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories must score at least 45 per cent, while those from the SC, ST and PwD categories need a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify.

If any question is withdrawn from the final evaluation, the qualifying marks may be reduced proportionately. Candidates who qualify will receive their Certificate of Practice through their respective State Bar Councils. Those who do not qualify can appear for the examination again, as there is no limit on the number of attempts.