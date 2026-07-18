All India Bar Examination 21 Result 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Out: The Bar Council of India (BCI) today declared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 Result 2026. A total of 1,15,805 candidates have cleared the examination, taking the overall pass percentage to 65.92 per cent. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Before announcing the results, the BCI also decided to reduce the qualifying marks by three after the Monitoring Committee reviewed the question paper and result summary.

The AIBE 21 examination was conducted on June 7, 2026, at 292 examination centres across 60 cities in the country. A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared for the examination, including 1,10,909 male candidates, 64,784 female candidates, and eight transgender candidates.

Why Were AIBE 21 Passing Marks Reduced?

Initially, the qualifying marks for AIBE 21 were fixed at 45 marks for General category candidates and 40 marks for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, out of a total of 100 marks.

However, after reviewing the question paper and the overall performance of candidates, the Monitoring Committee unanimously decided to moderate the results by reducing the qualifying marks by three marks.

Next AIBE Exam Scheduled For November 29

The Bar Council of India has also announced that the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 will be conducted on November 29, 2026.

The online registration process will begin on August 19, 2026, and continue until October 27, 2026. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee until October 28, while the correction window will close on October 30. Admit cards will be released on November 14, and the result is tentatively scheduled to be declared between January 7 and January 10, 2027.

The BCI has advised candidates to regularly check the official AIBE and Bar Council of India websites for the latest updates, notifications, and detailed instructions regarding AIBE 22.