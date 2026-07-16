All India Bar Examination 21 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Expected Date And Time Here

AIBE 21 Result 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the AIBE 21 Result 2026 today on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination XXI will be able to download their scorecards online using their login credentials. The result will mention the candidate's marks, qualifying status, and eligibility for the Certificate of Practice (CoP). Along with the result, aspirants should also check the category-wise qualifying marks to know whether they have cleared the examination. Here are the steps to download the AIBE 21 result and the expected qualifying marks.

How to Check AIBE 21 Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the AIBE 21 Result 2026, once released:

Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 21 Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and password/login credentials.

Submit the details to view your result.

Check your marks and qualifying status carefully.

Download and save the scorecard PDF for future reference.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Category-wise Qualifying Marks

General Category: Candidates belonging to the General category are required to secure at least 43 marks (45%) to qualify the AIBE 21 examination.

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to secure at least 43 marks (45%) to qualify the AIBE 21 examination. OBC Category: Candidates in the OBC category must obtain a minimum of 38 marks (45%) to be declared qualified.

Candidates in the OBC category must obtain a minimum of 38 marks (45%) to be declared qualified. SC/ST Category: Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories need to score at least 32 marks (40%) to qualify the examination.

Candidates securing the prescribed qualifying marks will be declared successful. Qualified candidates will become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) issued by the Bar Council of India.

What Happens After Qualifying AIBE 21 Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify the AIBE 21 examination will become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which allows advocates to practise law in courts and tribunals across India. Initially, a digital CoP is expected to be made available through the AIBESCOPE application, followed by the issuance of the physical certificate by the respective State Bar Councils. Candidates who do not qualify can appear in the next AIBE examination, as there is no restriction or penalty for reattempting the test.