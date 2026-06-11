AIBE 21 Provisional Answer Key Released, Response Sheets Out; Raise Objections Till June 17

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the answer key from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 21 exam was conducted on June 7, 2026, for law graduates seeking a Certificate of Practice, which is required to practise law in India. With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can compare their responses and estimate their likely scores before the final result is announced.

To access the answer key, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their credentials. The answer key and response sheets are available online and can be downloaded for future reference.

Direct link to check the Provisional Key

Along with the answer key, the BCI has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer. The facility will remain available until June 17, 2026.

Candidates who believe there is an error in the provisional answer key can submit objections online through the objection tracker available on the website. While raising a challenge, candidates must select the relevant question paper set, provide valid arguments, upload supporting documents and pay an objection fee of Rs 500 for each question challenged.

The council has advised candidates to review the answer key carefully before submitting objections. Only those challenges that are backed by proper evidence and justification will be considered during the review process.

Once the objection window closes, subject experts will examine all the challenges received. If any objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key will then be used to prepare and declare the AIBE 21 results.