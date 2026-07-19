Bar Council Mandates Social Media Compliance Undertakings For Law Students

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has directed all State Bar Councils and law colleges across the country to implement its new social media and digital ethics guidelines. The rules apply to advocates, law students, interns and research scholars, and aim to ensure responsible online behaviour while protecting the dignity of courts and maintaining professional confidentiality.

In its circular, the BCI said the directions should not be treated as a routine advisory and asked all institutions to ensure their immediate implementation. It also instructed colleges and Bar Councils to actively educate students and advocates about the new rules instead of simply uploading the circular on their websites or sharing it through messaging platforms.

The guidelines apply to students pursuing LLB, LLM, PhD, diploma, certificate and other law-related courses, along with interns and research scholars.

BCI Raises Concern Over Courtroom Reels And Legal Misinformation

Explaining why the new guidelines were introduced, the BCI said it has noticed an increasing trend of creating social media content related to courts, internships and legal proceedings.

"The Bar Council of India has taken serious note of a growing and disturbing tendency among some Advocates, law students, interns and social media users to create, upload, circulate, forward or promote reels, videos, short clips, edited visuals, thumbnails, memes, dramatic presentations, promotional posts and other social media content depicting Court premises, Court corridors, court-related activities, chambers, internships, professional engagements, judicial hearings and, in some cases, selected portions of live-streamed Court proceedings," the official notice states.

The Council also expressed concern over the growing spread of legal misinformation on social media. "The digital space is increasingly being used for legal misinformation by persons who are not enrolled Advocates and, in some instances, by law students, interns or self-styled legal influencers who present oversimplified, sensational or inaccurate content as legal advice."

The BCI said the issue is particularly serious when it comes to internships, as some students have been posting videos and photographs related to chamber work, client meetings, court visits and case files on social media.

"If even investigating agencies must respect professional privilege and confidentiality, it follows with greater force that interns, juniors, associates, clerks, staff and social media handlers cannot casually disclose, record, dramatise or publish chamber discussions, client details, case strategy, pleadings, drafts, research or internal professional work."

Internship Is For Learning, Not Social Media

The circular reminds law colleges to educate students that internships are meant to help them learn legal practice and professional ethics.

"Internships are meant for learning discipline, humility, research, drafting, observation, court craft, professional ethics and responsibility" and "not meant for social media display, self-promotion or dramatisation of Court life."

The BCI has prohibited activities such as recording court hearings or client meetings, revealing case details or litigation strategies, and posting content like "day in Court", "day in chamber", "internship reveal", "case file", "courtroom drama" or "lawyer life" if it compromises professional confidentiality or trivialises court proceedings.

Action Against Violations

The Council has warned that violations of the guidelines may attract disciplinary action. Depending on the seriousness of the case, students may lose internship opportunities, be reported to their law colleges, internship coordinators, Bar Associations or law firms, or face counselling, warnings and other action permitted under the law.

The BCI clarified that the guidelines are meant to educate and prevent misconduct. It also said the rules should not be used to suppress lawful criticism or take action based on unverified allegations. However, it has directed all State Bar Councils and legal education institutions to ensure the immediate implementation of the new guidelines.