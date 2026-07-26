Bar Council Of India Orders Nationwide Inspection To Improve Legal Education

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has directed universities across the country to carry out physical inspections of all affiliated and constituent law colleges in an effort to improve the quality of legal education and ensure strict compliance with regulatory standards.

Issuing the directive, the BCI said universities have a continuing responsibility to monitor whether law colleges meet the requirements laid down under the Rules of Legal Education, 2008, and not merely grant or renew affiliation. All universities have been asked to complete the inspection process and submit a consolidated compliance report within six weeks.

The Council has made it clear that inspections must be conducted through on-site visits rather than relying on affidavits, photographs or documents provided by institutions. Inspection teams will be required to verify whether colleges have adequate infrastructure, including classrooms, libraries, moot court halls, legal aid clinics, seminar rooms, computer facilities, internet connectivity and other essential academic resources. They will also examine sanitation, accessibility, fire safety measures and administrative facilities.

A major focus of the exercise will be faculty verification. Universities have been instructed to check the actual availability of teachers, their qualifications, appointment records, attendance, workload and salary payments through banking channels. The BCI reiterated that part-time or visiting faculty cannot substitute the mandatory full-time teaching staff required under its regulations.

The Council has also expressed concern over the operation of weekend, evening or shift-based law programmes that compromise the regular nature of legal education. Universities have been directed to discontinue such arrangements wherever they violate prescribed norms and prevent further admissions in those courses.

Institutions found lacking in essential infrastructure, qualified faculty or other mandatory requirements may face withdrawal of affiliation, with universities required to report such cases to the BCI. They must also flag any instances of false declarations, fake faculty records, unauthorised admissions or colleges functioning without valid BCI approval.

The directive follows observations reportedly made by the Supreme Court during the hearing of K.R. Sudersan v. Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The BCI said the objective is to safeguard the credibility of legal education by ensuring that every recognised law degree is backed by quality teaching, proper infrastructure and full compliance with established standards.