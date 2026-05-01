AIBE 21 Application Correction Window Open: Check Last Date and Edit Process

AIBE 21 2026 Application Correction Window Open Till May 3: All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI 2026 application correction window has been opened, and candidates can make necessary changes in their submitted forms till May 3, 2026. As the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026, candidates are advised to carefully review and update their application details within the given timeline. The correction facility is available for a limited period and allows candidates to edit only selected fields through the official portal. Applicants who have already completed their registration should use this opportunity to avoid any errors or discrepancies during the examination process or further stages.

AIBE XXI 2026 Important Dates

Check the following AIBE 21 2026 Important Dates

Registration Start Date: February 11, 2026

Last Date for Registration: April 30, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 1, 2026

Application Correction Last Date: May 3, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 22, 2026

Exam Date: June 7, 2026

Important Instructions and Editable Fields for AIBE 2026 Exam

According to the official notice, candidates can make corrections in specific fields of the application form during the correction window. However, certain details will remain non-editable after fee payment. These include:

Registered Mobile Number

Registered Email ID

Category under Persons with Disabilities

Caste Category

Exam City Preference

Candidates must carefully review all other editable fields and make necessary corrections where required. It is strongly advised to verify personal details, educational qualifications, and uploaded documents before final submission.

No additional correction opportunity will be provided after May 3, 2026, and any incorrect information may lead to complications during the examination or result process. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates and ensure timely completion of all formalities.