AIBE 20 Registration Starts Today, Check Eligibility, Application Process Here

AIBE 20 Exam Registration: Bar Council of India (BCI) has started the registration process for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX (20) examination today, September 29, 2025. Candidates aiming to become a practical lawyer in India can apply for the examination on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Examination will be held on November 30 with 100 questions from 19 topics/subjects.

Eligibility For Applying For AIBE 20 Exam

Students who are currently in their final semester of a 3 year of 5 year LL.B program in a university affiliated with BCI can apply for the examination. LL.B. students who passed out from their college but have not received their degree are also eligible to apply.

Students enrolled in an institution not recognized by the Bar Council of India are ineligible to apply for the exam.

Important Dates

Students can register and pay fees for the examination until October 28 and October 29, 2025. Corrections in the application form can be made until October 31, 2025.

When Will Admit Card Be Released?

The council will release the admit card on November 15, 2025, prior to 15 days of the examination.

How To Register For AIBE 20 Exam 2025?

Visit the official website of the council - allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on "Registration".

Enter your mobile number, email id and fill the OTPs and other details.

Click on "Register" and you will be successfully registered for the examination.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a post-enrolment certification test conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for law graduates to assess their basic knowledge and ensure they meet the standards to begin practising law in India.