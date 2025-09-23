AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Bar Council Of India To Release Notification Soon

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to release the AIBE 20 (XX) Notification 2025 shortly. Law graduates preparing for the All India Bar Examination should keep an eye out for the official notice, which will provide essential details like exam dates, registration timelines, eligibility criteria, syllabus, and application procedure.

How to Download the AIBE 20 Notification 2025

Once released, candidates can access the official notification by following these steps:

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the link "AIBE 20 Notification 2025"

Open and save the PDF with exam dates, syllabus, registration steps, and fees

Read all instructions carefully before applying

What Will the AIBE 20 Notification Include?

Candidates can expect the notification to cover:

• AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

• Registration schedule and fee details

• Step-by-step application process

• Eligibility requirements for candidates

• Exam syllabus and pattern

• Guidelines for Certificate of Practice (CoP)

The Certificate of Practice is issued only to candidates who pass the exam. This certificate, granted by the BCI, is mandatory for practising law in India.

Who Can Apply?

All law graduates registered with a State Bar Council are eligible to appear for AIBE 20 (XX) 2025. The exam is open-book and compulsory for anyone looking to practice law in Indian courts.

Registration And Admit Card Updates

The AIBE 20 Registration Dates 2025 are expected to be announced along with the notification. Soon after, BCI will release admit cards, exam day guidelines, and other instructions. Candidates are advised to register early to avoid last-minute server issues.