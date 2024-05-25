Admit Cards To Be Out Soon For May 29 CUET UG 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the revised admit cards for candidates who are scheduled to appear in the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) on May 29. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards by using their login credentials. The admit cards are hosted on the official website— exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

NTA had earlier rescheduled the CUET UG exam initially scheduled for May 15 in Delhi to May 29. The exam was postponed due to "unavoidable reasons", the agency said in a statement.

As per reports, the exam was postponed in view of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election. The rescheduling of the exam in Delhi was done due to the inadequate infrastructure availability for the high number of aspirants.

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," the NTA said in a statement.

Additional, a CUET UG exam held at a centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was cancelled as a wrong question paper was distributed here. This exam has also been scheduled for May 29, 2024.

Steps to download CUET UG 2024 admit cards: