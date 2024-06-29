Admit Cards For FMGE 2024 To Be Released In July

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) on July 3, 2024. Applicants for FMGE June can visit the official website of the NBEMS to check their applicant login accounts at https://natboard.edu.in to access the admit card.

Candidates will be required to present their admit cards and photo identification proof in original and in hard copy to enter into the exam hall.

The NBEMS will conduct the FMGE June 2024 on July 6. The part 1 exam will be held on 9 am to 11:30 am while the part 2 exam will be conducted on 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam will be held on a computer based platform across the country at 71 test centres in 50 test cities.

The test cities allotted to candidate have already been informed to the students through emails.

NBEMS cautioned the applicants that it does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit position in any of the exams. The applicants are therefore advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims.

The board also noted that it does not make any phone calls to any candidate or issues any communication regarding any unfair assistance during the exam.

