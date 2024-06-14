AAT 2024: Results For Architecture Aptitude Test To Be Out Today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will release the results for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) today at around 5 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website.



The exam is held for admission to BArch (Architecture) programme at IITs. The course is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only.

Candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) 2024 were eligible to appear in AAT. Apart from passing the AAT, the criterion of performance in class 12 (or equivalent) board examination is the same for BArch programme admission.



The syllabus for the Architecture Aptitude Test as released on the official website of the JEE Advanced includes questions relating to Freehand Drawing, Geometrical drawing, Three-dimensional perception, Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity and Architectural awareness.



Syllabus



Freehand drawing

This comprises of simple drawing depicting the total object in its right form and proportion, surface texture, relative location and details of its component parts in appropriate scale. The candidates will be required to draw common domestic or day-to-day life usable objects such as furniture, equipment, etc from memory.



Geometrical drawing

This section will include exercises in geometrical drawing containing lines, angles, triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons, circles, etc. The study of plan (top view), elevation (front or side views) of simple solid objects like prisms, cones, cylinders, cubes, splayed surface holders, etc will be covered under Geometrical drawing sections.



Three-dimensional perception

This section will include understanding and appreciation of three-dimensional forms with building elements, colour, volume and orientation. The section would deal with questions that will require visualisation through structuring objects in memory.



Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity

The section evaluates candidates' sense of colour grouping or application. The questions will be based on composition exercise with given elements and context mapping.



Architectural awareness

The section tests general interest and awareness of famous architectural creations from both national and international, places and personalities (architects, designers, etc.) in the related domain.