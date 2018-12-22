CCTV For Live Viewing Of Exam Centres; Prakash Javadekar Lauds NTA's Efforts For Fair, Transparent Exam

NTA is using cctv cameras and jammers to check cheating during exams

On his first visit to National testing Agency (NTA), Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar lauded the efforts of the newly minted agency in conducting transparent and user-friendly examinations. Approximately 8000 CCTV cameras have been installed in order to keep any malpractice during the exam in check. This is the first time that CCTV cameras have been deployed on such a huge scale for any examination.

It's worth considering that this is the first year of NTA conducting any examination. The Union cabinet had approved the decision to set up NTA in November 2017. NTA was conceptualized as the sole authority for conducting entrance examinations for higher education institutes.

For its maiden run, NTA has been given the authority to conduct exams that were being supervised by CBSE.

While UGC NET is one major exam that is being conducted by NTA, it is not the first exam being conducted by NTA. Before the commencement of UGC NET December 2018 exam, NTA has conducted examinations for SWAYAM on 1-2 December 2018 in which about 3800 candidates participated in 90 subjects.

Apart from the CCTV cameras, NTA has also installed 40,000 jammers to eliminate any scope for cheating or any other malpractice during the exam.

NTA will be conducting UGC NET, JEE Main, CMAT, GPAT, and NEET. Out of these examinations, NEET is the only one which will be conducted in offline mode.

