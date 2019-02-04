Teachers, Academic Staff To Get Revised 7th Pay Commission Allowances From This Date

Teachers, academic staff to get revised 7th pay allowances from July 1, 2017

According to a latest notification from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the revised allowances for teachers, equivalent academic staff, registrars, finance officers and controller of examinations in Central Universities and colleges based on the recommendations of the 7th pay commission or CPC will come into effect from July 1, 2017. The earlier notification has mentioned "with immediate effect" for the adoption of benefits.

The Central government on January 15 had approved a proposal to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission to the teachers and other academic staff of the state government and government-aided degree level technical institution in the country, which will have additional Central government liability of Rs. 1241.78 crore.

In another development, on January 28, the higher education regulator, UGC, ordered to enhance Honorarium for Guest Faculty to Rs1,500 per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000 per month.

Prior to this the per lecture Honorarium was Rs. 1000 and maximum in a month was Rs. 25,000.

Click here for more Education News



