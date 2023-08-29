Seventh Pay Commission News: Madhya Pradesh Announces Big Bonanza For Doctors

Doctors in Madhya Pradesh will get seventh pay commission benefits.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that doctors in medical colleges in the state will get pay scale based on the seventh pay commission slabs. The benefits will be given from January 1, 2016, along with time-bound increment, as per a report in mpcg.ndtv.in. These medical practitioners will receive increments in five, 10 and 15 years without any compulsion of promotions, the report further said. Mr Chouhan made the announcements a few months before elections in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a 2000-bed hospital built at a cost of 482 crore, when he made the announcement about the seventh pay commission. Foundation stone of Rs 245 crore medical facilities was also laid in the college.

He said that the pay scale of assistant professors in medical colleges would be improved and the rules for shifting of 11 nursing homes in the city would be simplified.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was also present on the occasion, said that the state has become the fastest developing state in the country.

He added that the state government is offering MBBS education in Hindi, which is the first such initiative in the country.

Mr Sarang said that after the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a lot of improvement in health services in the country, while the number of medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh is increasing rapidly.

The assembly polls are still months from being officially announced by the Election Commission.

Mr Chouhan became the Chief Minister in March 2020 after a revolt by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down the then Congress government under Kamal Nath, which had come to power in December 2018 after the Assembly polls.