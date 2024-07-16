7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Announces Over 27% Salary Hike For Employees

The decision was confirmed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

The Karnataka government has approved a substantial pay hike for its employees. Following the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, this decision was confirmed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.



Starting August 1, employees will see a 27.5% increase in salaries. This adjustment aims to improve the financial well-being of state employees.



The implementation of these recommendations will cost an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually. This move is expected to enhance employee satisfaction and retention.



The pay hike reflects the state's commitment to fair compensation and financial growth.



By increasing the salaries of government employees, the state aims to boost morale and productivity, which in turn can lead to more efficient public services.



In March 2023, then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had granted employees an interim 17% salary hike.