MHRD Issues Orders For Revision Of Allowances For Teachers, Academic Staffs

This will benefit 7 lakh teachers in State Universities.

The allowances and special allowances for teachers, Registrars, Finance Officers and Controller of Examinations in Central Universities and Colleges have been revised as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has revised special allowance per month for Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Principal in PG College and Principal in UG College are Rs 11,250, Rs 9,000, Rs 6,750 & Rs 4,500 respectively. This will benefit 30000 teaching and equivalent staff in Central Universities, 5500 in Deemed to be Universities and 7 lakh teachers in State Universities.

"The orders come into force with immediate effect," said the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Monday.

The Central government on January 15 had approved a proposal to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission to the teachers and other academic staff of the state government and government-aided degree level technical institution in the country, which will have additional Central government liability of Rs 1241.78 crore.

In another development, on January 28, the higher education regulator, UGC, ordered to enhance Honorarium for Guest Faculty to Rs1,500 per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000 per month. Prior to this the per lecture Honorarium was Rs. 1000 and maximum in a month was Rs. 25,000. "These guidelines will come into force with effect from the date of issue of this letter," it said. It also said the qualification for Guest Faculty has to be the same as those prescribed for the regular Assistant Professors of Universities/ Colleges in UGC Regulations.