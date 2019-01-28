UGC Increases Guest Teacher Salary; Details Here

The Honorarium has been enhanced to Rs1,500 per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month.

University Grants Commission (UGC) in a letter to the registrars of all universities said the Honorarium for Guest Faculty be enhanced to Rs1,500 per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month. The UGC, higher education regulator, said the Commission in its 537th meeting held on December 10, 2018 considered the issue of enhancement of the rates of Honorarium of Guest Faculty in universities and colleges consequent upon the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Prior to this the per lecture Honorarium was Rs 1000 and maximum in a month was Rs 25,000.

According to the UGC, the Guest Faculty be appointed only against sanctioned post.

"However, for the universities where the sanctioned posts are not adequate as per the teaching working load, the number of Guest Faculty to be appointed can be up to 20% over and above the sanctioned posts," the notification added.

It also said the qualification for Guest Faculty has to be the same as those prescribed for the regular Assistant Professors of Universities/Colleges in UGC Regulations.

"The Selection procedure for appointing Guest Faculty shall be the same as those of regularly appointed Assistant Professors," it added.

The Commission also said Guest Faculty will not be treated like regular teachers for the purpose of voting rights or for becoming the members of the various statutory bodies of the university.

"The superannuated teachers may also be considered for engagement as Guest Faculty subject to a maximum age limit of 70 years," it said.

The Guest Faculty will not be given the benefit of allowances, pension, gratuity and leave etc. as admissible to the regular teachers, it said.

"These guidelines will come into force with effect from the date of issue of this letter," said the letter which was written on January 28, 2019.

"We are happy with the increase in total pay in a month though our demand was 65,000 per month for a teacher. But, the per lecture Honorarium should have been been more," said an office bearer from a teacher organisation.

