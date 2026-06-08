23 Lakh Candidates, 5 Lakh Security Staff: NEET UG Re-Test Preparations Begin

NEET Re-Exam 21 June 2026: Authorities are making extensive security arrangements for the NEET-UG re-test scheduled on June 21, 2026, to ensure the examination is conducted fairly and without any irregularities.

More than five lakh security personnel will be involved in the operation. Over two lakh police officers, home guards, district administration officials and exam staff will be deployed at examination centres across the country. Paramilitary forces will also be stationed at sensitive locations.

To strengthen monitoring, more than one lakh CCTV cameras will be used at exam centres. Authorities will also rely on multi-layer surveillance systems and artificial intelligence-based monitoring to detect any suspicious activity.

Candidates appearing for the re-test will have to undergo Aadhaar verification at the entry gate of their examination centres. The measure is aimed at preventing impersonation and ensuring that only genuine candidates take the exam.

The large-scale arrangements are being coordinated by state and central government agencies, local administrations, police departments, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools and private schools.

Around 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the NEET-UG re-test.