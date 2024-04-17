10 Points To Know About UPSC 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava

Mr Srivastava has secured the first rank in his third attempt. In the UPSC 2022 exam, he was selected for IPS with the 136th rank. He continued to study for the UPSC CSE 2023 exam in addition to his IPS training. He failed to clear the UPSC prelims exam in his first attempt.

The UPSC topper pursued his school education from Mawaiya area of ​​Lucknow after which he joined City Montessori School, Aliganj.

Mr Srivastava holds a degree in Engineering from IIT Kanpur after qualifying the prestigious JEE exam.

After his BTech, he used to work in a company in Bangalore. Initially, while working in Bengaluru, he began preparing for the UPSC but failed in his first attempt at the prelims due to inadequate preparation. Later, he decided to quit his job to fully focus on UPSC preparation.

Mr Srivastava's father is an Audit Officer (AO) in the Central Audit Department and mother is a homemaker.

As per reports, his younger sister is also working towards joining the civil services.

After the announcement of the result, Mr Srivastava expressed gratitude to his family and friends who stood by him throughout his journey. He posted on X, "A journey I will cherish lifelong, full of gratitude to all those who stood by me throughout. Dreams do come true." He also shared the screenshot of the result with his name encircled and wrote, "One day, after years of struggle, It will hit you in a very beautiful way..!!"

Crediting his success to smart work, the UPSC topper said apart from working hard for the exams he also strategically planned his preparation and worked smartly. He avoided repeating the mistakes of his previous attempts which helped him to rank first in the exam.

Mr Srivastava said he was praying to rank in the top 70 and the result was absolute surprise for him. After seeing the result the all India topper was "ecstatic".