'Dreams Do Come True': UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava's First Reaction

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: Aditya Srivastava secured top rank.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of the Civil Services Examination 2023 today. A total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Aditya Srivastava, a graduate in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, secured the top rank.

Reacting to the same, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the screenshot of the result with his name encircled. "One day, after years of struggle, It will hit you in a very beautiful way..!!" he wrote in the caption.

In a subsequent post, he said that "dreams do come true". "A journey I will cherish lifelong full of gratitude to all those who stood by me throughout. Dreams do come true.." Mr Srivastava also shared a picture of himself enjoying a beverage.

Since being shared, many people congratulated him and appreciated his efforts.

Meanwhile, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively. Others in the top 10 include - P K Sidharth Ramkumar, Ruhani, Srishti Dabas, Anmol Rathore, Ashish Kumar, Nausheen and Aishwaryam Prajapati.



Meanwhile, the merit list has been released based on the results of the written part of the Civil Services Examination 2023, conducted by the UPSC in September 2023, and the subsequent interviews for the Personality Test held from January to April 2024. This list includes candidates recommended for appointment to (1) Indian Administrative Service; (2) Indian Foreign Service; (3) Indian Police Service; and (4) Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'. The CSE (Mains) took place in a subjective format across two shifts spanning from September 15 to September 24. Each shift, lasting three hours, was conducted in the morning, from 9am to 12pm, and in the afternoon, from 2pm to 5pm.

The educational qualifications of the top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, business administration, architecture and law from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, IIM, NIT, University of Delhi and National Law University among others, according to ANI.