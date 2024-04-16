UPSC Results: Check How Many Candidates Will Become IAS, Other Civil Servants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Civil Services Examination, 2023. The results are based on the written part of the Civil Services Exam held in September, 2023 and the interviews conducted, thereafter, for personality test held in January-April, 2024.

Candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'. A total of 180 candidates have been selected for IAS. Around 37 have been shortlisted for IFS and 200 for IPS. Around 613 candidates have been selected for Central Services Group 'A' and 113 have been selected for Group 'B' Services.

As per the official notification, appointment to the various services have been made as per the number of vacancies available.



The official notification reads, "Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the rules for the examination."

This year, Aditya Srivastava secured the first position, followed by Animesh Pradhan in second place, and Donuru Ananya Reddy in third. The commission has released the names and roll numbers of successful candidates in the exam. The status of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional.