Arvind Kejriwal's 'Law And Order' Swipe At Lt Governor Over Delhi Murder

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take strict action over the murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy here and said it was his responsibility to maintain law and order in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kejriwal wrote, "A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something."

Senior AAP leader Atishi also slammed the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and said the Constitution has given the L-G the "responsibility of protecting people" of the Union Territory.

"I want to remind the L-G that the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends all his time to halt the work of Arvind Kejriwal. I request the L-G with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi as they are not safe here at all," she tweeted.

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a video of which is being widely shared on social media, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "This painful murder has happened in Delhi. Shraddha has not got justice yet. Do not know how many more Shraddhas will become victims of this brutality." Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal slammed the Delhi Police and alleged that "no one is afraid" of the police or law in the national capital.

"What was the fault of the 16-year-old girl that she was brutally killed on the road? No one is afraid of police and law in Delhi. There will be no limits to cruelty if there is no action in this case," she said.

The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street, a senior police officer said.

She was passing through the street when she was intercepted by the accused, who stabbed her multiple times, the officer said.

The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone, he added.

The police said the post-mortem will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

The accused has been arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, police added.

