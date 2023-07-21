Yamuna Water Level In Delhi Drops Below Danger Mark At 205.25 Metres

Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi, continues to decrease gradually.

The water level at the Yamuna River in the national capital dropped below the danger mark on Friday morning.

According to the latest update from the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Yamuna was recorded at 205.25 metres, at the Old Railway Bridge, on Friday morning.

The level recorded on Friday marked a further decrease from 205.35 metres 7 pm on Tuesday.

A “slight rise” was recorded in the river's water level on Monday on account of fresh rainfall in neighbouring Haryana.

The danger mark in the Yamuna is at 205.33 metres. The river breached the danger mark 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.

Later, following an noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.

“Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read an official statement.

Earlier on July 16, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a flood relief camp in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Mori Gate in north Delhi.

During his visit to the relief camp where residents from the flooded Yamuna Bazar area had taken shelter, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi.

"Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna River, many low-lying areas were affected and have been facing waterlogging for the past few days. So residents of affected areas were moved to various relief camps across the capital. Six districts in the city have been affected and the Delhi government has set up relief camps at several places in these six districts. Relief camps were set up in nearby schools and Dharamshalas and facilities for drinking water and toilets were ensured. This is one such relief camp, we have residents from the Yamuna Bazar area here", Chief Minister Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the camp.

