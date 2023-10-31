'Write Yes On Wall Or...': Ex-Driver Threatens Delhi Man In Extortion Bid

Police team managed to crack the case and arrested the accused. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from a south Delhi-based businessman by threatening him to convert his daughter's marriage into a mourning, officials said.

The accused had delivered a letter of extortion to the businessman and asked him to write 'Yes' on the boundary wall of the house, as the sign of consent of giving them the money, police said.

The police said the accused have been identified as Pushpendra Kumar (34) and Deepak (32) from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

"A few days ago, Kumar was employed as a driver by the businessman. But the family did not like his work, therefore he was asked to quit the job," said a police officer.

In grudge, Kumar decided to take revenge from his employer, police said.

With the help of Deepak, who is a plumber by profession and lives in his neighbourhood, Kumar hatched the conspiracy.

On October 26, Deepak handed over a letter to the gate-man of the businessman asking him to pass it to his employer.

"On reading the letter, the businessman got shocked and scared. The letter stated that the accused knew about the marriage of the businessman's daughter scheduled on October 28. The accused demanded Rs 10 lakh, otherwise the marriage will be converted into a mourning," said another officer.

Initially, the businessman's family did not tell about it to anyone. But later, they consulted with their relatives and contacted the local police.

A team led by the station house officer (SHO) of C R Park was tasked to crack the case.

The police took the statement of the security guard and scanned the CCTV footage in the area, and spotted the motorcycle used to deliver the letter, police said.

The police found the motorcycle's registration number and reached Deepak.

Within a few hours, the police team managed to crack the case and arrested Pushpendra from his house on October 27, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)