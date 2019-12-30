Work Begins On Janakpuri-RK Ashram Corridor Under Delhi Metro Phase-IV

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.

Work Begins On Janakpuri-RK Ashram Corridor Under Delhi Metro Phase-IV

The Union Cabinet in March had approved three out of the six corridors of Delhi Metro's proposed Phase-IV

New Delhi:

After a long wait, the construction of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV began with a ground-breaking ceremony at Haider Badli Mor today, the officials said.

With it, the piling work began for construction of 10 stations on Janakpuri-RK Ashram corridor.

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March had approved three out of the six corridors of Delhi Metro's proposed Phase-IV, which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.

Comments
Delhi Metro's Phase-IVwork on Delhi Metro's Phase-IV

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News