Woman's Body With Strangulation Marks Found Inside Bag In Delhi: Cops

The body of a 23-year-old woman with strangulation marks was found inside a bag at a house in Vishwas Nagar area of East Delhi's Shahdara district on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the woman's body was recovered from the Vishwas Nagar colony under Farsh Bazaar police station in Shahdara district on Sunday evening.

The victim was identified as Shama (23), a resident of New Sanjay Amar Colony.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 4:44 PM about a suspicious bag inside a room near Gali No 10, Vishwas Nagar.

Upon receiving the call, the police and forensic team reached the spot.

The spot was forensically examined and upon opening the bag the strangled body of a woman was recovered.

Following the same, a case under appropriate sections has been registered.

"For now, strong leads have come up about the suspect in the investigation so far and multiple teams are working to nab the accused, added the police statement," the police said.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)