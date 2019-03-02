Woman Shot Dead Trying To Save Husband During Fight At Delhi Wedding

The woman intervened in an argument between her husband and two men. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead while trying to save her husband during a fight with two men at their nephew's wedding in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at a place called Ramlila Ground. During the function, an argument broke out between her husband and two men, who police said were from the bride's side. They took out a pistol and fired at the woman's husband, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

The bullet hit the woman instead. She was then rushed to a hospital where she died.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason for the argument. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the accused on the run.