Woman Shot Dead Trying To Save Husband During Fight At Delhi Wedding

The incident happened on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at a place called Ramlila Ground in Delhi's Mangolpuri.

Delhi | | Updated: March 02, 2019 15:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Shot Dead Trying To Save Husband During Fight At Delhi Wedding

The woman intervened in an argument between her husband and two men. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead while trying to save her husband during a fight with two men at their nephew's wedding in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at a place called Ramlila Ground. During the function, an argument broke out between her husband and two men, who police said were from the bride's side. They took out a pistol and fired at the woman's husband, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

The bullet hit the woman instead. She was then rushed to a hospital where she died.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason for the argument. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the accused on the run.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

woman shot deadwoman shot at wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Abhinandan Abhinandan VarthamanAbhinandan Varthaman NewsSushma SwarajIndia PakUSLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusVideocon D2HAbhinandan Parents

................................ Advertisement ................................