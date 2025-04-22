Hit Job Disguised As Crime Of Passion: Delhi Cops Crack Woman's Murder Case

The murder of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's GTB Enclave, which had first appeared to be a spurned lover's crime of passion, has now been found to be a cold-blooded hit job. Sayra Parveen was shot dead on April 14 when she stepped out after dinner. Her bloodied body with two bullet injuries was found on a road when her family started looking for her.

Police scanned the footage of the area's CCTV cameras and identified a suspect. He was later arrested. Rizwan told the police that he wanted to marry Sayra, but she had rejected his proposal and asked him to stay away. Upset over this, he shot her dead. On the face of it, the murder appeared to be a spurned lover's attack on a woman. But further questioning revealed a sinister plan linked to another crime.

About four months back, some men were heckling Sayra in Nand Nagri in East Delhi. A passerby, Rahul, saw this and rushed to help. An altercation broke out between Rahul and those harassing Sayra. This face-off turned physical and Rahul was killed. In the investigation that followed, Sayra was named a key witness in the murder case.

Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Shahdara, said Rahul's uncle Kishan blamed Sayra for Rahul's death. He believed that she did not get into an altercation that day, Rahul would not have intervened and would not have been killed.

According to police, Kishan and Firoz also suspected Sayra was becoming friends with some of the accused and may turn hostile in court and her statement may weaken the case. They plotted her murder and started looking for someone who could pull the trigger.

This is where Rizwan came in. The 20-year-old has told the police that he wanted to be a "dada" of the area and took up the job to prove himself. Rizwan first befriended Sayra on social media and started chatting. They then decided to meet. April 14 was their third meeting. This time, Rizwan spotted an opportunity and shot Sayra dead.

Kishan, police have found, had given Rizwan Rs 15,000 and promised Rs 1 lakh after the job. He had also arranged a pistol and four bullets for the murder.

Based on Rizwan's statement and the new revelations, Kishan and Firoz were arrested on Sunday. Police have recovered the cash and the weapon. Kishan has three past criminal cases against him, Mr Gautam said.