Woman Passenger Jumps In Front Of Moving Metro In Delhi: Report

A woman passenger was injured on Monday after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving metro train and got hit, leading to a brief delay in services on a section of the Yellow Line, sources said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The incident took place at Jor Bagh metro station. The train was going towards HUDA City Centre when she jumped from the platform and got hit, the sources said.

DMRC tweeted around 11:20 AM to alert metro commuters: "Yellow Line Update Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines." Further details from DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

Around 11:30 AM, the DMRC again tweeted that normal services have been resumed.

