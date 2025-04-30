Woman Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Family Alleges Domestic Violence

A 27-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, and her family has alleged domestic violence, an official said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station on April 28 regarding the suspected suicide of a woman, a resident of the Katni district in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The local station house officer along with staff reached the spot and found the woman hanging. A crime team was called to inspect the scene, he said, adding that she was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

On Tuesday, the woman's family arrived from Madhya Pradesh and alleged that she had been subjected to domestic violence.

"Based on the family's statements, an FIR is being registered under sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the officer added.

