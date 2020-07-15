Woman Constable Posted At Tihar Jail Found Dead At Rented Residence: Delhi Police

The woman worked in the 1 pm to 7 pm shift at Delhi's Tihar Jail (File)

A 23-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Palam village on Wednesday, police said.

Police suspect that someone known to the woman might have killed her.

She lived at the rented accommodation while her parents stayed in Haryana's Rewari district, they said.

She joined the Delhi Police in 2018 and was currently posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police.

She was deployed at the Tihar jail as a Daily Diary entry writer in the office of the duty officer, police said.

"On reaching the spot, the body of a woman with ligature marks was found lying on the bed. The spot was also inspected by the crime team," said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

The woman worked in the 1 pm to 7 pm shift at Tihar Jail. She reported to duty at Tihar on Tuesday and left for home after completing her shift at 7 pm, another police official said.

Efforts are on to arrest the culprit, police said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after an autopsy is conducted.