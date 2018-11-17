Woman Allegedly Slits Throats Of 2 Children, Attempts Suicide In Delhi

The police said, further investigation is underway in the case. (Representational)

A woman attempted suicide after allegedly slitting throats of her two children because of an "unhappy marriage" in south Delhi's Hauz Rani area on Saturday, the police said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 10.50 am, they said.

Mohsina, 30, along with her two children was rushed to a hospital by her family and neighbours where her three-year-old daughter died. The woman and her one-and-a-half-year old son was in critical condition.

According to police, the woman had an argument with her husband on Friday night about him coming home late and drunk, following which he went to his parents' home in an opposite building.

He stayed there while his mother came to Mohsina's house, they added.

In the morning, Mohsina's mother-in-law came back to her house leaving her with the children, the police said, adding it was during this time that Mohsina allegedly attacked her children and also tried to kill herself.

Mohsina's father is an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police while her husband sells holiday packages at a mall in Saket.

Her family claimed that she was in an unhappy marriage and the incident was triggered due to it. Her in-laws claimed that she would often get upset when her husband returned home late and the couple had fights over it earlier.

The spot was inspected by a crime team and forensic experts. Further investigation is underway, the police said.