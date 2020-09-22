Woman, Aide Steal Rs 5.5 Lakh From 80-Year-Old In Delhi: Police

Further investigation is underway in the case, the police said (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly stealing an ATM card from a senior citizen she worked for earlier and withdrawing Rs 5.5 lakh with it, the police said today.

Kumari Soni Devi and her associate, Raja, worked as caretakers for elderly people and patients but were not attached to any agency, they said.

On September 12, an 80-year-old woman from Panchsheel Park in South Delhi's Hauz Khas approached the police, alleging that her ATM card had gone missing and someone stole Rs 5,50,000 from her bank account using the card, the police said.

"A case of theft was registered at the Hauz Khas police station. During initial inquiry, bank statements were collected, and later, one of the accused was identified through a CCTV footage of an ATM kiosk from where unauthorised transactions were carried out. The complainant identified the accused as Raja, the boyfriend of her caretaker Kumari Soni Devi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The complainant informed the police that Kumari Soni Devi had worked for her as a caretaker for three months, he said.

During the course of the investigation, both the accused were arrested from their house in Delhi's Munirka and the stolen ATM card was recovered, Mr Thakur added.

The accused used the cash to purchase household items like TV, fridge, inverter, juicer and mobile phone and kept them at Raja's native place in Haryana's Jind. They hid some cash as well, Mr Thakur said.

Police said cash worth almost Rs 60,000 was recovered from the accused besides a diary containing information on Rs 1.55 lakh loaned on interest to other people. Further investigation is underway, they added.