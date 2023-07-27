Woman, 42, Shot Dead Near Her Home In Delhi, Probe Launched

According to the police, Dabri police station received information regarding an incident around 8.45 pm.

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Thursday.

It was found that one Renu suffered a gunshot injury near her house, they said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.



