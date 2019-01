Arvind Kejriwal received the threat on his official email id.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received a threat in his official inbox. It concerns his daughter. "We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her," the email from an unknown person read.

The email was received on January 9, according to the police.

The Delhi police have assigned a personal security officer (PSO) to Harshita Kejriwal.

"The cyber cell is investigating the matter," a senior officer said.